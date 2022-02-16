WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Right now, the pond at the old reservoir, or the “Res” as it’s called in West Springfield, is open to the public for skating.

With temperatures below freezing over the last few days, the ice is about 8 to 10 inches thick. The West Springfield DPW monitors the ice thickness.

“At the moment they check the ice everyday. Central maintenance checks the ice everyday, last week when it was pretty warm they had people stay off it but this cold snap really brought the ice up,” said West Springfield DPW Deputy Director of Operations Trevor Wood.

Even though the ice may be pretty thick, it’s important to watch out for areas where it thins out.

“Near where the water comes into the body of water where it exits the body of water that’s where there is some turbulation. Often you get thin spots in the ice so you stay away from those,” said Richard Peck of West Springfield.

The ice may be thick now but that will be changing over the next couple of days. Rain and temperatures that are expected to make it well up into the 50s, will cause a lot of the ice to melt.

Remember you should never go out on ice that is two inches or less thick.