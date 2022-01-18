Ice Melt | Sodium vs calcium chloride

(WWLP) – Snow and rain from Monday’s storm froze as temperatures dropped overnight, 22News is working for you with several ice melt options that will affect the way it reacts to surfaces.

Temperatures will be in the 20s all day Tuesday, and with northwesterly winds gusting to 30-35 mph, that’ll feel like the single digits and the teens. Black ice and snow may remain on your driveway and sidewalk will need extra attention.

There are a number of products available and some are more effective than others. You can also get a special pet-safe ice melt that won’t harm your dog or cat’s paws.

Sodium Chloride Ice Melt

Rock salt or sodium chloride is the least expensive but can cause damage to concrete sidewalks and can leave a white residue.

Calcium chloride Ice Melt

The calcium chloride is more expensive but it won’t stain your driveway or sidewalks. Calcium chloride will also work at temperatures as low as 25 degrees below zero.