Ice reports across western Massachusetts Tuesday

(WWLP) – Many residents woke up Tuesday morning with ice covering trees, driveways, and streets in western Massachusetts.

The sleet and freezing rain overnight caused power outages across the area after the ice storm.

Reports of ice:

Hampden County:

Westfield 0.20″ ice

West Springfield 0.15″ ice

Longmeadow 0.06″ ice

Hampshire County

Worthington 0.25″ ice

Franklin County:

Rowe 0.20″ ice

Berkshire County:

Pittsfield 0.17″ ice

Lenoxdale 0.20″ ice

Several businesses and childcare organizations have delayed opening Tuesday morning due to the slick road conditions.

Early to mid-morning, there will be both rain and freezing rain as temperatures hover near freezing. The steady precipitation will end by 10/11 a.m. although we can’t rule out a spot rain/snow/mix shower any time of the day.

The rest of the day will be cloudy and mild with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday night we become clear and cold with lows in the teens but still watch out for icy roads.