Ice safety during temperature changes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have been drastically changing recently in Western Massachusetts, and while some local ponds have signs saying whether or not the ice is safe, people have the responsibility to measure the ice if they want to go out on it.

Ice does not form uniformly, so it’s important to continuously check the ice the farther you go out. Use a chisel, an auger, or a cordless drill to make a hole to measure with measuring tape.

  • Do not go out if the ice is 2 inches thick.
  • If you are snowmobiling or driving an ATV, make sure the ice is 5 inches thick.
  • Ice of 8 to 12 inches can withstand a car or a small pick-up truck.

Well, the minimum thickness of the ice if you’re going to, you know, for people walking, ice fishing, ice skating, those type of activities is four inches.

Lt. Jason Houle, South Hadley Fire Department

If you fall into ice, place your arms and hands onto an unbroken piece of ice, and kick to allow yourself to get up. Lie flat and roll away, going toward the direction you came from.

