ICE STORM WARNING: Accumulation and Damage reports

(WWLP) – The accumulation and build-up of ice throughout western Massachusetts are causing damage and power outages.
2,000+ customers without power across western Massachusetts
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for potential icing, especially in our western hills where significant icing is possible.
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories where icing amounts will be lower, yet Ice Storm Warnings where icing will be significant:
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:
Central and eastern…Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday for some spotty & light freezing rain and sleet. Some ice possible, especially east of the valley.
ICE STORM WARNING:
Western…Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties and Berkshire County until 7 a.m. Tuesday for significant icing, some sleet with possibly a few snow showers too.
Timing:
- Monday Afternoon: Rain, Freezing Rain & Sleet
- Monday Night: Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet & Some Snow
- Tuesday Morning: Wintry Mix Ends by 9 AM.
Here is a list of ice amounts and damage reports from the National Weather Service Skywarn Storm Spotters:
Snowfall Reports (includes sleet):
- Leyden: 0.5″ (Elevation 500 feet)
- Westminster: 0.3″
- Shelburne: 0.5″ (sleet – no ice on limbs – elevation 460 feet)
Ice Accumulation Reports:
- Heath: 3/8″ (Second spotter report of 1/4″ inch)
- Plainfield: 0.40″
- Middlefield: 1/4″
- Huntington: 1/4″
- Cummington: 1/4″
- Royalston: 1/4″
- Baldwinville: 1/8″
- Gardner: 1/4″ (1175 feet)
- Gardner: 3/16″ (~900 feet)
- Westminster: 1/8″ (3.37 millimeters of ice, .133″ of ice measured with a micrometer)
- Leyden: 1/8″ (1000 foot elevation)
- Worthington: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)
- Chesterfield: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)
- Blandford: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)
- Savoy: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)
- Windsor: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)
- Leicester: 0.15″ (Elevation 1100 feet, Amateur Radio spotter reported 0.10-0.20″ of ice)
- Spencer: 1/16″
Ice Damage Reports:
- Barre: 1600 Pleasant Street – Pine Tree down on Wires
- Princeton: 40 Bigelow Road – Tree down on Wires
- Petersham: Nichewaug Road at Gay Drive – Wires Down
- Huntington: Searle Road – Tree down on Wires
- Montgomery: North Road – Tree down on Wires
- Goshen: Ball Road – Trees down on Wires
- Huntington: County Road – Tree down on Wires
- Westhampton: Route 66 and Blueberry Hill Road – Trees Down
- Becket: Multiple Trees down on Washington Mountain Road
- Montgomery: Reservoir Road – Tree down on Wires
- Gardner: 15 Chatham Street – Wires Down
- Gardner: 41 Champagne Road – Part of a tree fell on the house and blocking part of the doorway of the home
- Petersham: Choate Drive – Wires Down
- Goshen: Chesterfield Road and Spruce Corner Road – Tree down on Wires, South Main Street – Tree and Wires Down
- Ashby: Part of a tree down on Richardson Road between Piper and Mayo Road
- Leicester: Tree on Wires
- Worthington: Linday Hill Road – Wires Down
- Plainfield: Gloyd Street at South Street – Large Limb on Wires burning
- Blandford: North Street – Multiple Trees Down
- Worthington: Kinne Brook Road – Tree down on Wires
- Chesterfield: Willcutt Road and Damon Pond Road – Trees Down
- New Salem: 252 Wendall Road – Tree down on Wires
Social Media Reports:
PHOTOS: Ice Storm Warning in western Mass.
Email your news tips, photos, and videos to reportit@wwlp.com
Latest News:
- TSA catches New Hampshire man with loaded gun at Boston’s Logan Airport checkpoint
- ICE STORM WARNING: Accumulation and Damage reports
- Alleged drunk driver involved in hitting Springfield Police cruiser, identified
- Listeria concerns prompts ramen recall
- 11-year-old riding new bicycle struck by hit and run driver
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.