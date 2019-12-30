ICE STORM WARNING: Accumulation and Damage reports

(WWLP) – The accumulation and build-up of ice throughout western Massachusetts are causing damage and power outages.

2,000+ customers without power across western Massachusetts

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for potential icing, especially in our western hills where significant icing is possible.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories where icing amounts will be lower, yet Ice Storm Warnings where icing will be significant:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Central and eastern…Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday for some spotty & light freezing rain and sleet. Some ice possible, especially east of the valley.

ICE STORM WARNING:

Western…Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties and Berkshire County until 7 a.m. Tuesday for significant icing, some sleet with possibly a few snow showers too.

Timing:

Monday Afternoon: Rain, Freezing Rain & Sleet

Rain, Freezing Rain & Sleet Monday Night: Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet & Some Snow

Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet & Some Snow Tuesday Morning: Wintry Mix Ends by 9 AM.

Here is a list of ice amounts and damage reports from the National Weather Service Skywarn Storm Spotters:

Snowfall Reports (includes sleet):

Leyden: 0.5″ (Elevation 500 feet)

Westminster: 0.3″

Shelburne: 0.5″ (sleet – no ice on limbs – elevation 460 feet)

Ice Accumulation Reports:

Heath: 3/8″ (Second spotter report of 1/4″ inch)

Plainfield: 0.40″

Middlefield: 1/4″

Huntington: 1/4″

Cummington: 1/4″

Royalston: 1/4″

Baldwinville: 1/8″

Gardner: 1/4″ (1175 feet)

Gardner: 3/16″ (~900 feet)

Westminster: 1/8″ (3.37 millimeters of ice, .133″ of ice measured with a micrometer)

Leyden: 1/8″ (1000 foot elevation)

Worthington: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)

Chesterfield: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)

Blandford: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)

Savoy: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)

Windsor: 0.50″ (estimated by utility company)

Leicester: 0.15″ (Elevation 1100 feet, Amateur Radio spotter reported 0.10-0.20″ of ice)

Spencer: 1/16″

Ice Damage Reports:

Barre: 1600 Pleasant Street – Pine Tree down on Wires

Princeton: 40 Bigelow Road – Tree down on Wires

Petersham: Nichewaug Road at Gay Drive – Wires Down

Huntington: Searle Road – Tree down on Wires

Montgomery: North Road – Tree down on Wires

Goshen: Ball Road – Trees down on Wires

Huntington: County Road – Tree down on Wires

Westhampton: Route 66 and Blueberry Hill Road – Trees Down

Becket: Multiple Trees down on Washington Mountain Road

Montgomery: Reservoir Road – Tree down on Wires

Gardner: 15 Chatham Street – Wires Down

Gardner: 41 Champagne Road – Part of a tree fell on the house and blocking part of the doorway of the home

Petersham: Choate Drive – Wires Down

Goshen: Chesterfield Road and Spruce Corner Road – Tree down on Wires, South Main Street – Tree and Wires Down

Ashby: Part of a tree down on Richardson Road between Piper and Mayo Road

Leicester: Tree on Wires

Worthington: Linday Hill Road – Wires Down

Plainfield: Gloyd Street at South Street – Large Limb on Wires burning

Blandford: North Street – Multiple Trees Down

Worthington: Kinne Brook Road – Tree down on Wires

Chesterfield: Willcutt Road and Damon Pond Road – Trees Down

New Salem: 252 Wendall Road – Tree down on Wires

Social Media Reports:

. @WX1BOX 1130am precip at 1400’ elev. in Plainfield, Mass. has switched to snow. Total accum. on snow board is 0.7” of snow and sleet. Snow also starting to stick to ice on limbs (see photo. Permission given for use with attribution). pic.twitter.com/cwcgaSctqY — Brian Holt Hawthorne (@brianhhawthorne) December 30, 2019

KY1T-Michael Lavery – Becket, MA 1/4" ice with tree damage #mawx pic.twitter.com/Ku3JsSfqX9 — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) December 30, 2019

Chesterfield, MA Icing Pictures and Icing Damage Pictures – Courtesy: Kam Oborne pic.twitter.com/24TK5S3Ric — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) December 30, 2019

Everything covered in a sheet of ice in Westhampton. pic.twitter.com/htnTK6mwKr — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) December 30, 2019



The heavy ice weighs down a tree in Worthington. (Photo from Diane)

Blandford from L.C.

Blandford from L.C.

Blandford from L.C.

