Ice thickness safety: What you need to know

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last several days, temperatures have been staying below freezing.

The 22News Storm Team is working for you with what you need to know if you’re thinking about going out on the ice.

With the cold temperatures we have had recently, ice has been forming on area rivers and lakes but it’s important to make sure the ice is safe. Remember to keep off ice that is 2 inches or less thick.

At least 4 inches of ice is need to ice fish

5 to 6 inches of ice will support snowmobiles and ATVs

8 to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks

12 to 15 inches thick to support medium sized trucks

Ice can never be considered completely safe due to the currents underneath it in rivers and lakes.

Here’s what you need to know if you or someone falls into the ice, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

If you fall in:

Don’t panic: Call for help if there are people nearby.

Call for help if there are people nearby. Don’t remove winter clothing: Air trapped in your clothes can provide warmth and help you float.

Air trapped in your clothes can provide warmth and help you float. Turn the direction you came from: Ice you previously walked on should be the safest.

Ice you previously walked on should be the safest. Place your hands and arms on an unbroken surface and kick your legs: If you have ice picks or a pair of nails, use them to pull yourself up onto the ice while kicking.

If you have ice picks or a pair of nails, use them to pull yourself up onto the ice while kicking. Lie flat and roll away: Once your torso is on firm ice, roll toward thicker ice to distribute your weight.

Once your torso is on firm ice, roll toward thicker ice to distribute your weight. Find shelter and get warm: Change out of wet clothing and find warm, dry coverings.If you are in a remote area, get to or start a campfire. Otherwise, get to a car or house. Seek medical advice from your physician on medical attention.

If someone else falls in:

Remember the phrase “Preach-Reach-Throw-Go.”

Preach: Call 911 if you can. Shout to the victim to reassure them help is on the way.

Call 911 if you can. Shout to the victim to reassure them help is on the way. Reach: If you can safely reach them from shore, extend an object like a rope, jumper cables, tree branch, or ladder to them.

If you can safely reach them from shore, extend an object like a rope, jumper cables, tree branch, or ladder to them. Throw: Toss one end of a rope or something that will float to the victim.

Toss one end of a rope or something that will float to the victim. Go: If the situation is too dangerous for you to perform a rescue, call 911 or go to find help. Untrained rescuers can become victims themselves.

If a pet falls in:

Do not attempt to rescue the pet, go find help. Well meaning pet owners can easily become victims themselves when trying to assist their pets. Remember to always keep pets leashed while walking on or near ice.