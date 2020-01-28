1  of  2
Breaking News
Sources: Fotis Dulos being transported to hospital after being found unresponsive at Farmington home Gunshot victim found on Union Street in Springfield has died

Icy Plunge: Wisconsin man survives brush with death on frozen lake

Top Stories

by: WJFW's Peter Dubois

Posted: / Updated:

(WJFW) A Wisconsin man says he escaped death after sinking to the bottom of a frozen lake in the city of Rhinelander.

Tom Quandt, owner of Bulldog Off-Road Recovery Service, responded to what seemed like a normal call on Boom Lake last Thursday.

“Gentleman had his truck stuck out on the lake. Said he had a 3/4 ton stuck in the slush out there,” said Quandt.

He took a small trail groomer onto Boom Lake to retrieve the truck, but what happened next left him fighting for his life.

“Next thing I knew, I felt the machine fall through,” said Quandt. “I looked to my left and right and saw water up to my windows.”

The machine sunk about 20 feet to the bottom, taking Quandt with it. Stuck at the bottom of the frozen lake, he sprang into action.

Read more: http://bit.ly/38JUJEG 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets