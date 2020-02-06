Icy road conditions in lower Pioneer Valley for morning commute

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Your ride to work Thursday morning could take a little longer than normal Thursday, due to some wintry precipitation.

In the lower Pioneer Valley, it started out as sleet and snow, but by 5:00 A.M., everything had turned into freezing rain.

Main roads are in pretty good shape in the Springfield area. Road crews have been out salting for much of the night. However, you should be on the lookout for icy conditions on side streets and parking lots, as well as sidewalks.

The speed on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 MPH from the New York state line to Exit 8 in Palmer.