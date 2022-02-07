Icy roads possible, DPW urges drivers to slow down while driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Icy conditions are possible Monday evening. DPW crews urging divers to take it slow on the roads.

Western Massachusetts saw some light snow Monday morning which quickly left a coating of snow on roads and sidewalks. Many of the main roads were fine, it was those secondary roads and walkways that became slick.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Western Massachusetts until 7 a.m. Tuesday for snow and freezing rain. Some freezing rain and sleet is possible throughout Monday evening. It doesn’t take much to make roads slippery. The rain will change back to a wintry mix and snow as we head through Monday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

There could be some snow/wintry mix and rain early Tuesday morning otherwise skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will get up to around 40 degrees. Snow accumulations will be on the light side with most areas seeing between a coating to as much as 2 inches of snow before the mix to rain and freezing rain.