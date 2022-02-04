Icy weather conditions can affect trees in your yard

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Trees are usually affected by severe weather. It’s important to protect our trees from extreme winter conditions.

Fred Lowenthal, the owner of Sparky’s Tree service in Amherst told 22News we should always be aware of the condition of our trees especially their ability to withstand the challenges of a winter storm.

“When you have a lot of ice accumulation, what winds up happening, the trees become a lot more brittle, which can cause structural problems within the trees and when you have structural failure, it’s really important you stay up to date,” Lowenthal said.

Being aware of the general health of the trees on our property will help predict how well the trees will stand up to any type of extreme weather conditions.