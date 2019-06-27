“I’m really thankful I’m still alive” – Boy survives lightning strike

Weather News

by: KHNL's Allyson Blair

Posted: / Updated:

(KHNL) Three people were struck by lightning during severe weather Tuesday night, in a rare occurrence that prompted Honolulu, Hawaii city officials to urge residents to take extra precautions during thundershowers.

Those injured include a 10-year-old boy – Neziah Ki-lusi – who was struck while riding in the back of a pickup truck.

Authorities said lightning hit the front of the truck and a transformer about 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, after being released from the hospital, the fifth grader said he know he’s lucky.

“I’m really thankful that I’m still alive,” he said. “It felt like I got one big huge, one big huge shot from a gun in my hand.”

He said he was with his family and they’d just pick up his mother and aunt from work when the incident happened. With the cab of the truck full, he’d hopped in the back with his dad for the short ride home.

The rain was coming down hard when they saw a bright flash and what sounded like a cherry bomb.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2XcCA0Q

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Local Radar

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets