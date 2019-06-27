“I’m really thankful I’m still alive” – Boy survives lightning strike

(KHNL) Three people were struck by lightning during severe weather Tuesday night, in a rare occurrence that prompted Honolulu, Hawaii city officials to urge residents to take extra precautions during thundershowers.

Those injured include a 10-year-old boy – Neziah Ki-lusi – who was struck while riding in the back of a pickup truck.

Authorities said lightning hit the front of the truck and a transformer about 9 p.m.

On Wednesday, after being released from the hospital, the fifth grader said he know he’s lucky.

“I’m really thankful that I’m still alive,” he said. “It felt like I got one big huge, one big huge shot from a gun in my hand.”

He said he was with his family and they’d just pick up his mother and aunt from work when the incident happened. With the cab of the truck full, he’d hopped in the back with his dad for the short ride home.

The rain was coming down hard when they saw a bright flash and what sounded like a cherry bomb.

