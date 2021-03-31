Impact recent rain and melting snow has on area rivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News flew SkyView22 over the Connecticut River in Springfield and you can see it’s running pretty high.

There are even some trees that are in the water but this is typically the time of year we get spring flooding along area rivers.

“Normally for this time of year when we have melting snow and rainfall that actually elevates the river levels and can lead to some minor river flooding for house and things that are near the river,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

However, due to the lack of snow and rain lately, we haven’t had to worry too much about river flooding.

According to the Northeast River Forecast Center, our risk for river flooding for most of western Massachusetts is below normal.

Even though we may not have flooding problems, you should still stay away from area rivers due to the dangerous and fast-moving currents and right now the water is still very cold.