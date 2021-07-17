Importance of avoiding flooded roadways during a flash flood

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A flash flood watch has been issued for western Massachusetts as this storm system moves through our region.

Flash flooding results from extremely heavy rainfall in a short amount of time and can take just minutes to develop. Flooding is only second to heat in the number of weather-related deaths every year. Flash flooding is extremely dangerous because of how fast it can come on.

The most important thing to remember is to “turn around, don’t drown” during a flash flood. The roadways can become flooded, and it is almost impossible to tell whether the flooded road is still intact underneath or what obstacles are under the water. Even if the road isn’t completely covered in water, you must still be careful because water on roadways can lead to hydroplaning. Making sure your lights and wipers are on during heavy rainfall will help improve your visibility.

Western Massachusetts is under a high risk for flash flooding Saturday. Since we’ve received over 9 inches of rainfall since the 1st of July, the rain that we receive Saturday will have a harder time being absorbed into the ground, which is why this risk is so high.