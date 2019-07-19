Importance of keeping cool during unbearable hot temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although we saw some cooler temperatures on Thursday, that is all about to change as temperatures soar close to 100 this weekend.

The combination of actual air temperatures and high humidity will make it feel like it’s well over 100 degrees Saturday afternoon.

It’s important to find ways to keep cool and stay out of the sunshine this weekend. The best way to combat heat is to stay hydrated don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink water.

Local residents have been preparing for the hot weather all week. Many people said they’ll be staying indoors but one man told 22News he’ll be outdoors despite the heat.

Chicopee resident Pedro Torres said, “Trying to stay hydrated. I have to pitch in an over 30 baseball league game Sunday so a lot of water but hopefully stay out of the heat all weekend other than that.”

The hottest points of the day Saturday will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For anyone who may need a place to keep cool, cooling centers will be open in several western Massachusetts communities.