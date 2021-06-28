Importance of staying hydrated in high temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s no question about it, it’s hot. And while it can be fun to play in the heat, it’s also one of the most dangerous things you can do.

It was a beautiful day to be by the water, as this hot and humid weather continues.

Dr. Mark Kenton, medical director in the emergency department at Mercy Medical Center said, “Either stay inside near the AC or go to the beach and drink plenty of water and drinks.”

Water. Not only something to cool off in, but also something you should be drinking. Up to 60 percent of the human adult body is made of water. So, naturally, on a hot, humid summer day like Monday, we need all the water we can get. Health experts say you should drink two to four cups of H2O every hour that you are doing activities outside in the heat or direct sun.

Dr. Mark Kenton told 22News, “Think about what you’re drinking too. Things like coffee and soda with caffeine, you think you’re taking liquid in but you can actually become more dehydrated.”

Doctors are also reminding people to check on elderly neighbors these next few days. While they may be in an air conditioned environment, stepping outside for just a short amount of time can have devastating effects.

The good news is by Thursday and going into the holiday weekend, things look to cool down quite a bit.