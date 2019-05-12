Inclement weather makes Mother’s Day commute difficult for many

Mother’s Day traffic is upon us, and the weather is making for a difficult commute, which is why drivers are encouraged to plan ahead.

The heaviest of traffic began Sunday afternoon and will continue into the early evening. Many have hit the roads to take mom out for mother’s day.

MassDOT is reminding drivers to travel safely and to avoid distracted driving, especially during inclement weather.

The speed on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 30 miles per hour from the New York border to mile marker 44, in Springfield.

And for those you traveling east, traffic congestion is also expected heading on and off Cape Cod and north to New Hampshire and Maine.

22News spoke with Mother’s Day travelers about how they’ve prepared for one of the busiest traffic days.

“Didn’t really expect this wekeend to be this bad, but it did take us about an hour to go from Boston to Sturbridge. And once you get past that, we were pretty okay. But then I put on social media that we were heading back home and someone said, ‘yeah, watch out for snow in Blandford,'” said John Knight of Chatham, New York.

Hundreds of thousands of drivers are on the roads so MassDOT is encouraging you to give yourself extra time.

