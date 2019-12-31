Inconsistent weather has left local ponds, rivers, and lakes unsafe

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some western Massachusetts ponds and lakes have frozen over but, because we’ve had relatively mild weather, officials are urging everyone to proceed with caution.

The periods of extreme cold have caused water to freeze over. However, the recent mild weather has caused thawing.

Ed McCandlish of the East Longmeadow Fire Department told 22News, “With the rain that’s going now it certainly makes the ice unsafe. Whereas a week ago it was safe to go on.”

It’s important to consider all ice as potentially dangerous. Only when it is four inches or thicker, it is safe for ice fishing and other activities like skating.

Many public works departments check the ice in cities and towns daily to find out if it’s safe or not. However, there are some ways you can check for yourself.

“As the ice begins to melt it obviously starts to melt closer to the shore,” said McCandlish. “If there is a large gap between the land and the ice mass, or if there is water on top of the ice, those are telltale signs that the ice may be unsafe to go on.”

It’s also recommended to never go on ice when you are alone regardless of how thick it is.