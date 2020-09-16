Increase risk of fires in western Massachusetts Wednesday

(WWLP) – There is an increase for fires in western Massachusetts Wednesday due to dry weather conditions.

The combination of gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels will create conditions supporting an elevating fire weather potential this afternoon. Fast spreading fires are possible if one should start.

There will be some patchy fog to start the day. The fog will lift to hazy/smokey sunshine.

The smoke causing the haze is in the mid-upper atmosphere, so air quality is not an immediate concern.

Sunrise in Chicopee Wednesday from Joseph

Plan on a relatively bright & breezy day. There will be a noticeable breeze from the south. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

