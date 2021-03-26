Ingredients needed for a tornado to form

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The southeastern part of the country has been getting severe weather over the last couple of days.

The tornadoes that hit Alabama Thursday caused a lot of destruction. Some homes were completely destroyed.

Here are the ingredients that have to come together for tornadoes to form.

You need a change in wind direction and speed with height. You also need lift, instability and also moisture and they have seen that in the southeast.

For us here in the Northeast, we typically get tornadoes during the summer months and of course we’re coming up on the 10 year anniversary of the June 1st Tornado.

During June, we have the possibility of tornadoes but our risk is greater in July and in August.