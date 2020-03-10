Interactive: Check out the emergency management map

1  of  2
by: Ronnie Das

Get real-time access to data about areas being affected by hurricanes, floods, wildfires, winter storms, and federal disaster declaration areas.

You can select a recent event from the list or map as well as find historical events using the search tool.

The tool also allows you to view the potential effects of disasters on the U.S. workforce and population.

OnTheMap for Emergency Management is supported by the state Labor Market Information agencies under the Local Employment Dynamics partnership with the Census Bureau.

Data on hurricanes and tropical storms are sourced from the National Hurricane Center.

Once storms cross the 140W meridian, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center takes over advisories and further storm updates that are not available on this map.

