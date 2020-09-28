Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Last Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced they’ve identified two dead specimens of an invasive pest, called the spotted lanternfly, in Milford and Norwood in eastern Massachusetts.

The flies were brought into Massachusetts onto materials shipped from Pennsylvania counties that are under a spotted lanternfly quarantine. The spotted lanternfly is known to attack a variety of trees, shrubs, and vines, and could impact a large range of products like apples, peaches, grapes and maple syrup.

The department is urging residents to report any signs of the pest, which is large, gray, about one-inch long, with black spots and red underwings. Their eggs are inch-long, rectangular, yellowish-brown masses covered with a gray waxy coating.

Holly Raguza, Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture

You should especially keep an eye out if you’ve received any goods or materials from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia where lanternflies have also been spotted. That includes plants, landscaping materials or outdoor furniture.

Surveys are planned where the insects were found to confirm there are no live populations here in Massachusetts.