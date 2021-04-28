Is it a good time to start planting in the garden?

Starting a garden can help the environment by creating habitats for pollinators like bees and birds, while also reducing your food waste and your carbon footprint.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve been enjoying some nice spring weather recently and a lot of people have started planting in their gardens.

You can plant some things now but you may want to wait just a little bit longer to be safe. The sunshine and mild temperatures we’ve had this spring are getting people ready to start planting in their gardens.

It was busy at Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield Wednesday and while it’s pretty safe to plant some things, you may still want to hold off a little bit longer.

“Certain things it’s safe, obviously we’re still going to get cooler weather. You never know what’s going to happen in New England but it’s safe to plant perennials, trees and shrubs and if you want to plant vegetables there are some vegetables that will take the cooler weather,” Steve Bordenuk from Sixteen Acres Garden Center told 22News.

Bordenuk says things like broccoli and lettuce do well in cooler temperatures. But to be safe you may want to hold off on planting until around Memorial Day. If you’ve planted already, you should be prepared to cover up or bring in your plants if temperatures are expected to drop down to around freezing.