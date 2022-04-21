CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re thinking about planting in your garden you may want to hold off a little longer.

It was a cold morning across western Massachusetts Thursday with temperatures getting down below freezing. It went down to 27 in Chicopee, 28 in Westfield, 26 in Orange and 26 in Pittsfield.

The average final frost and freeze dates for us here in western Massachusetts are May 9th in Chicopee, May 8th in Amherst, May 14th in Greenfield and May 13th in North Adams.

You may want to hold off on planting until around Memorial Day, if not you should be ready to bring in or cover up your plants.