CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a very dry summer, there has been a good amount of rain this fall.

There has been quite a bit of rain over the last couple of months, especially this month. So far this month reported at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, there has been 4.64 inches of rain and on average it is 3.6 inches for the month of October so that gives a surplus of over an inch of rain with a few days to go in the month.

According to the Drought Monitor, things have really improved. An area over Franklin County is in moderate drought but most of the rest of western Massachusetts is in the abnormally dry category now. The only area of severe drought is over northeastern Massachusetts, but things have gotten much better over the southeastern parts of the state, Rhode Island and most of Connecticut where they are now out of the drought.