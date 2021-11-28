Is snow heading to the Pioneer Valley?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In terms of snow, its been pretty quiet so far this season for the lower Pioneer Valley.

As we know, many locations outside of the valley got some snow Friday night. Some saw up to 6 inches of snowfall.

And now there’s is snowfall coverage all across the United States. from The Rockies to the upper Midwest, and of course the northeast. The U.S. is nearly 13% covered by snow.

Our official weather records are kept at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, and so far this year, we haven’t had any accumulating snowfall. We normally see closer to 2.5 inches by now.

The average start date for the first accumulating snowfall is in the end of November for most of western Massachusetts. Areas closer to Springfield, near the end of November and early December. And we will have some chances for snow Sunday night.