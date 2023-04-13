CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s feeling more like summer right now with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and if you’re thinking of heading to the beach, the temperatures will be a lot colder there.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 60 degrees and the average low temperature is 36 degrees. Temperatures are well above average and that’s thanks to the jet stream. It is well to the north allowing the warm air from the south to move into the Northeast and into New England.

Current Northeast Temperatures

If you’re thinking about going to the beach you may way want to reconsider. The water temperatures are only in the 40s and 50 and with the winds off of the water it, will make it feel like it’s only in the 60s.