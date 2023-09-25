SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The wet weather is slowing down services for local landscaping companies.

G&H Landscaping says they are still playing catch-up due to the amount of rain over the past few months. Wet weather has been taking over the Pioneer Valley and it’s been slowing down local landscaping companies.

Gary Courchesne, Owner of G&H Landscaping says that this rain has put them behind on scheduling, “we are behind, I don’t think we have had one full week of mowing where we were on schedule this entire year. From the standpoint of our projects, we are about 6-8 weeks behind. It was 4-6 weeks but the rain just keeps pushing it out further and further and the rain keeps coming in.”

Courchesne told 22News that they have also been trying to get some seeding done which is very time-sensitive. He says if it gets too late in the season they will not grow. They are trying to get it done by mid-October but the rain is delaying the process.

While landscapers can’t work in these wet conditions, that’s when patience comes in for customers. Landscaping in the rain can cause damage to lawns and equipment. But G&H Landscaping says they are doing what they can to service all of their customers.

Even though all of this rain is affecting their work, Courchesne says it gives them time to do maintenance on their equipment.