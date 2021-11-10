Is there still time to plant spring bulbs?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer temperatures this past week has made it great to get some yard work and gardening done.

Usually at this time of year, the ground is already starting to freeze, which makes it hard to get the bulbs in and planted. The air temperature has a direct relationship with the ground temperatures.

Once the air temperature gets below freezing, the top layer of the ground will start to freeze. If these cold temperatures are sustained for a long period of time, the further down in ground it will freeze.

It is important to get your spring bulbs in before the ground freezes. Judith Bordenuk from the Sixteen Acre Garden Center told 22News, “You want to try and get them in so they can get some root growth before the winter. As long as you can dig the ground, you can put them in the ground and they will come up in the spring.”

Many people like these flowers because they are the first pop of color that they see in the spring season before all the other flowers start to bloom.

These warmer temperatures will allow you to have a few extra days to get these blubs planted.