Is this the winter you expected this season?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter isn’t officially over until March 19, but if the rest of the season is going to be anything like it has been so far, it’s going to be pretty quiet.

In December we saw more than a foot above our average monthly snowfall. But everything flip-flopped in January when we had a nearly 10-inch snow deficit.

And since the early December snowstorm was over two months ago now, most people would say this winter hasn’t been that eventful. We’ve had just over 26 inches of snow so far when we typically finish with close to 50.

“It’s pretty mild. At least it’s not– I can remember one year we had like 20 inches of snow. So I’m very happy with the winter. It’s pretty mild,” Zee, a Chicopee resident, told 22News.

In fact, many locals have been enjoying the lack of snow and ice, especially in the mornings. Although the noticeable lull in snow in January was tough on local snow plow contractors. One Chicopee resident explained to 22News what her perfect winter day is.

“When it’s cold outside and when I wake up in the morning and my car is not icy and I don’t have to take forever defrosting the windows,” Zee explained.

Overall, February is predicted to finish a little bit warmer than normal, although that doesn’t mean we still can’t get a few cold days. Precipitation, including both rain and snow, is predicted to fall close to average, but since temperatures will be a little bit milder, we’ll likely see more rain than snow.