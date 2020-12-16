Is your home ready for Wednesday’s snowstorm?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A big winter storm could be coming Wednesday night, so it might be worth double-checking that your home is ready for this winter weather.

A local home contractor is advising preparing your home as soon as possible before winter storms, but also to make sure you check for damage after the storm as well.

Winter’s worst could be right around the corner and it could also bring damage to your home. Bill Sweeney, owner of Mr. Home in Wilbraham, said you should be on the lookout for water damage and snow blocking your chimney.

He told 22News, “You want to make sure that there is no obstruction to your chimney, you want proper ventilation of your boiler or your furnace like if it comes out of the house through a PVC pipe, you want to make sure that that pipe has no restrictions on it or blockages.”

To prepare your home for winter weather, experts recommend that you remove overhanging tree limbs that could snap off under heavy snow and onto your roof. Also, consider sealing cracks around windows, and doors, that way cold drafts and moisture damage won’t occur.

A couple of hours before the storm, put sand down on all walkways to help melt the snow. After the storm, you can add sand to icy walkways as well. To further prepare for snow removal, dig out that snowblower early and fire it up to make sure it works properly.

Cleaning your gutters and downspouts can prevent water clogging and damage to your foundation.

In older homes, frozen pipes can also lead to water damage, so it is recommended to wrap pipes in insulation and leaving the sink cabinets open.

As always, make sure to make a winter storm supply checklist and stock up.