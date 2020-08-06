Isaias in Massachusetts: Thousands still without power in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Several towns and cities in western Massachusetts are still without power two days after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the area a took down trees and power lines on Tuesday.

Due to the extensive damage in multiple counties, power companies are still working to restore power to those affected.

According to the MEMA Outage Map at 10:47 a.m. Thursday, 23,473 customers in Hampden County are still without power, 3,008 in Hampshire County, 2,207 in Berkshire County, and 514 in Franklin County.

Eversource – Western MA 4% 8,818 219,295 National Grid 2% 27,799 1,336,855 (Chart provided my MEMA Outage Map)

National Grid has made progress restoring more than 162,000 outages in Massachusetts in less than a day but they know their job is not done yet.

At the peak of Tuesday night’s storm, nearly 190,000 National Grid customers were without power.

According to the National Grid Outage Map as of 10:57 a.m. Thursday, 2,272 customers in Berkshire County are still without power, 307 in Franklin County, 14,778 in Hampden County, and 2,709 in Hampshire County. The map states that the estimated restoration is Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Some residents are still in the dark and have had a hard time communicating with companies like Eversource. Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News the communication system has been having some technical difficulties.

22News spoke with an Agawam resident who said she had better luck contacting Eversource through the company’s app.

“To get through on our laptop was difficult but because we had the app on our phones we were able to report our outage that way. The map wasn’t quite accurate off the bat but it did update itself when I got on the actual website,” Michelle Parent said.

Ress told 22News Eversource plans to have all power restored by midnight tonight.

According to the Eversource Outage Map as of 11:17 a.m. Thursday, the following cities and towns are still without power: