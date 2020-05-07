It’s Air Quality Awareness Week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Overall air quality has improved in New England over the years.

The Environmental Protection Agency is urging New Englanders to be aware of the increased risk of fine particle air pollution and ground level ozone that typically increase during warmer summer weather.

On days when air quality is classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” people with asthma and other respiratory conditions should take extra precautions.

Although the number of unhealthy days can vary from year to year due to weather conditions, over the years New England has experienced a decrease in the number of unhealthy air quality days.

That trend is mainly due to a reduction in emissions including power plants and other industrial facilities.

You can search where you live for an air quality report and receive air quality alerts.