1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,552 deaths, 73,721 COVID-19 cases total Body found in Congamond Lake in Southwick

It’s Air Quality Awareness Week

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Overall air quality has improved in New England over the years.

The Environmental Protection Agency is urging New Englanders to be aware of the increased risk of fine particle air pollution and ground level ozone that typically increase during warmer summer weather.

On days when air quality is classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” people with asthma and other respiratory conditions should take extra precautions.

Although the number of unhealthy days can vary from year to year due to weather conditions, over the years New England has experienced a decrease in the number of unhealthy air quality days.

That trend is mainly due to a reduction in emissions including power plants and other industrial facilities.

You can search where you live for an air quality report and receive air quality alerts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today