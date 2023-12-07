CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some mild temperatures earlier this week it has been feeling more like December lately but there is still no snow on the ground yet in the Springfield area.

It’s early December and it’s feeling like winter with temperatures only getting up in the 30s. Despite the colder weather it’s still not looking like winter yet in the Springfield area. The trees are bare and there is no snow on the ground at Forest Park.

On average, during December there has been about 10 inches of snow at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. So far this month there hasn’t been any measurable snow and during November there was just .6 of an inch of snow. People 22News talked to wouldn’t mind seeing some snow on the ground for the holidays.

“A little bit for Christmas but then it can leave and the sun can come out it’s difficult to walk and be out a lot if it’s icy,” said Elizabeth Eisold of Springfield.

“I’m always surprised that we’re in December and there is no snow sticking to the ground that’s always a shock for me coming from Canada but it would be nice to have some snow stick. But I don’t want to complain too much because it’s been really nice out,” remarked Montreal resident Antonella Mikolyuk.

While there isn’t any snow on the ground in the Pioneer Valley, there is some snow in the hills and the Berkshires. There is also quite a bit of snow on the ground in Northern New England from what they picked up from last weekend’s storm.