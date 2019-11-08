It’s important to clean your yard before winter weather arrives

(WWLP) – It may still be fall but with the potential for some wintry weather so it’s important to get those leaves picked up off your lawn.

Last week’s windstorm brought a lot of leaves and even some trees down across western Massachusetts. Many people have been working hard to clean up their yards before winter weather arrives.

It’s important to get those leaves picked up off your lawn before we get accumulating snow.

“A lot of times you’ll end up with disease or mold in the spring once again from it being compressed and there is a lot of melting and freezing that goes on through the entire winter,” said Bill Golaski, manager at G&H Landscaping.

There are also some things you can do to your lawn before winter weather settles in.

Golaski added that, “You should also put down, we call it a winter fertilizer it’s a very slow-release fertilizer it will release a little bit this fall come spring there’ll be some residual left so as soon as the soil and the plants start reacting to the sunlight there is some food there for it to take immediately.”

Golaski told 22News you should also cut your lawn on the shorter side, but you don’t want to scalp it. And although we may not see much in the way of snow Thursday night, they do have their salt trucks on standby just in case.