COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The massive snowfall totals in some Franklin County towns were plowed into snowbanks six to seven feet tall.

Several towns saw over three feet of snow, 37 inches in Hawley, and 36 inches in Colrain and Rowe. Other areas in western Franklin County saw more of the same. These parts of New England are used to big snowstorms but this one seemed unprecedented to many.

“We’re used to the snow, we didn’t think we would get this much. In the 6 years of owning this store, I think this is the most snow ya know at one time,” Laurie Giard, Owner of Catamount Country Store told 22News.

The storm dumped a huge disparity of snowfall totals across western Massachusetts. Less than half of a foot in some low-lying towns while in the higher elevations, the accumulation was historic.

This heavy wet snow fell for over a day straight and while it left the area looking like a winter wonderland, it caused thousands to lose power.

Photos sent to 22News of snow in Colrain



Colrain

Colrain

Colrain

Residents in Colrain told 22News that they recorded over 40 inches, even higher amounts than what was reported since they live on top of a hill.