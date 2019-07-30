1  of  2
It’s officially our third heatwave of 2019

Posted:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s officially our third heatwave of 2019.

For the third day in a row, temperatures have reached 90 degrees or higher at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Three days of 90-degree weather is the minimum criteria for a heatwave.

  • Sunday 7/28: 91 degrees
  • Monday 7/29: 92 degrees
  • Tuesday 7/30: 90 degrees (at Noon)

The heatwave is not expected to continue into Wednesday. The 22News Storm Team expects high temperatures to reach the mid-80s with the possibility for scattered afternoon storms.

The other heatwaves lasted from July 3 to July 5. The second heatwave was from July 19-21.

