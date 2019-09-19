It’s still summer, but most of WMass under frost advisory Thursday morning

(WWLP) – It is still technically summer, but low morning temperatures have put most of western Massachusetts under a frost advisory Thursday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. for all of Berkshire County and eastern and central portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties. We are starting the morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s; making for a very chilly, but not record-breaking, start to the day.

Most areas likely won’t see frost, but some patchy frost is possible.

Temperatures will warm up into the 70’s on Thursday, but drop back down into the 30’s again overnight.

Summer does not officially end until the autumnal equinox, which happens on Monday, and summerlike warmth is expected during the day on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you have encountered any frost Thursday morning, we’d like to see it! Send your pictures to reportit@wwlp.com.