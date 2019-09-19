It’s still summer, but most of WMass under frost advisory Thursday morning

Weather News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – It is still technically summer, but low morning temperatures have put most of western Massachusetts under a frost advisory Thursday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. for all of Berkshire County and eastern and central portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties. We are starting the morning with temperatures in the upper 30’s; making for a very chilly, but not record-breaking, start to the day.

Most areas likely won’t see frost, but some patchy frost is possible.

Temperatures will warm up into the 70’s on Thursday, but drop back down into the 30’s again overnight.

Summer does not officially end until the autumnal equinox, which happens on Monday, and summerlike warmth is expected during the day on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you have encountered any frost Thursday morning, we’d like to see it! Send your pictures to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets