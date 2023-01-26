ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of Franklin County towns woke up without power Thursday morning for the second time this week. Some are still not restored and gearing up for another night without any heat.

Residents along Mountain Road in Erving have just about had it. They lost power for two days earlier this week, then got it back for almost a full day on Wednesday before it went down again Wednesday night.

Art Johnson will mark 20 years as a Mountain Road resident in the town of Erving come September but unreliable electricity is threatening that celebration.

“I’m actually considering selling my house and moving off Mountain Road. I’ve never been anywhere that lost power so often,” Art explained to 22News.

“It was just Mountain Road, a little strip that says 44 customers out of power and that was it. It goes right up to the town line and to the bottom of the road,” said Helen and Dan Postema.

Those persistant power outages popping up again this week along Mountain Road. Not one, but two extended power outages cause by what residents described as minor weather events.

“But its usually with a storm or some kind of breeze or even rain. We lose power in the rain,” said Art.

Art, and some of his neighbors, have called on National Grid to trim trees along Mountain Road, saying smaller branches disrupting lines seems to be the common cause. According to their website, their tree-trimming operation visits every neighborhood in their service area every five to seven years and additional service isn’t done unless there is a significant hazard.

They issued a statement on the current restoration efforts, saying that they are working around the clock and this specific storm’s heavy snow caused extra issues.

Now, Art and his neighbors told 22News Thursday morning the power came back on around 11:00 a.m. but he called 22News back around 3:00 p.m. to tell us it’s out again.