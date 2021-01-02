January 2021 long-term weather forecast for Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s hard to believe the calendar just changed over to 2021. We’ve already had snow sleet and freezing rain to ring in the new year, but what are the trends for the rest of the month?

Well in a typical January, we see an average of 13.8 inches of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. High temperatures in a normal January start off in the mid 30s and finish off in the low 30s, with the middle of the month the historically coldest time of the year.

This year may not be as bad, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting warmer-than-normal temperatures for Massachusetts and much of the northeast.

Precipitation is expected to finish off above normal, meaning we could see a little more snow than average, too.