January is Radon Action Month: What you need to know about the risk in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency named January “Radon Action Month.” In Western Massachusetts, we are under a “moderate” potential for radon, while portions of central and eastern Massachusetts are under a “high” potential for radon.

U.S. EPA Massachusetts Radon Risk

This gas is a carcinogen, meaning it has been known to cause cancer in humans, according to the EPA. Since we spend so much time indoors, the home is considered one of the biggest exposure areas.

“Radon gas is odorless. You can’t see it, you can’t smell it, and it’s built up from decayed uranium it can leak into your basement through cracks or openings in your basement walls. You’ll never know you have it,” Robert Parent, the Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, told 22News.

The EPA said Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of 21-thousand Americans each year. That’s why the EPA is urging homeowners to test for it.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam to figure out exactly how to use these radon gas at-home test kits.

“Short term radon test kits. Two test kits per package. You can do different parts of your basement. You want to open it up, allow the test kit to work overnight, two to four days, and then seal it back up and mail it back in,” Parent said.

If your home tests positive for high levels of radon, you should immediately call the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection at 413-784-1100. This isn’t something you should attempt to fix on your own.