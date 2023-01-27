CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some areas picked up snow this week but in the Springfield area it was mainly rain.

So far this winter there has been a lot more wet weather than wintry weather. During the month of January at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee there were around 13.8 inches of snow on average however, so far this month we’ve only picked up 4.7 inches of snow.

It’s a very different story when it comes to rainfall. On average there were around 3.2 inches of rain during the month of January however, there have been 6.28 inches of rain and that’s a surplus of more than 3.08 inches, so about double what we would normally get during the month.

The U.S. Drought Monitor just came out and some good news, it does show that western Massachusetts is no longer in the drought category and no longer in the abnormally dry category either. So all the wet weather has really improved our drought situation.