January snowfall 2022 in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The official records of snow are reported at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee with just over 6 inches of snow this month.

The normal amount is about 8.11” inches from January 1th through the 20th, there is just over a 2.5-inch snowfall deficit.

When did that snow happen? Accumulating snow recorded on two occasions. January 7 with 3.5 inches, and from January 16-17 with just over 2.5 inches.

What can we expect for the rest of the season? The average January through March temperature is expected to finish off warmer than normal. That doesn’t mean we won’t have some cold days, we’ll just have more warmer-than-normal days than not.

Precipitation from now until April is expected to be near normal.