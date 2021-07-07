July already received above average rainfall for the month

HADLEY, MASS. (WWLP) – It is no surprise that we have received a lot of rainfall since July started, only a week ago.

On top of the rainfall we have already received, we are expecting more rain this week and some Wednesday night. The average amount of rainfall for the month of July at the Westover Air Base is 4.10” of rain. This month, we’re above that and we’re only 7 days into the month.

Many plant owners are worried that their plants are getting too much water so we went to the Hadley Garden Center to learn how to take care of your plants.

Eric Tiedeman-Mau from the Hadley Garden Center said, “In a home garden it can become too much at a certain point. Especially for potted plants and raised plants where the nutrients get washed out of the soil.”

If you notice that your plant is starting to wilt in your garden, you can add more fertilizer and/or water as well, but primarily potted plants will tend to lose fertilizer at a faster rate than normal plants in the ground.

With a lot of rain in the forecast, making sure you bring your potted plants inside or to a covered area will ensure that they won’t get too much water. Some people, on the other hand, don’t mind the rain and have said that it saves them time doing the chore.

“Honestly it’s made it a little bit easier sometimes cause when I go home from work, its usually just watered for me, which is really nice,” said Emma Berthiamue at Hadley Garden Center.

Since more rain is in the forecast, keep an eye on your plant to make sure it is doing ok. You can always call your local garden center if you need help on what to do with your plants and you can always stay updated with the forecast by downloading the free 22News App.