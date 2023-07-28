CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are feeling like this summer has been hotter than others, you’re not alone.

Global, national, and local temperature history indicates this is one of the warmest on record. Global climate data from the United Nations shows July is already the hottest month ever recorded surpassing July 2019 by nearly a half-degree. If that trend continues, 2023 is on pace to break 2016’s record as the hottest year ever.

In western Massachusetts, July saw 25 days where the daily high reached outside the “normal” range of temperatures, according to data from the National Weather Service. Heat waves are happening more often, lasting longer, and getting hotter across the country.

Data from the EPA shows that the number, intensity, and duration of heat waves observed in major cities per year have increased every decade since the 1960s. Back then, we had just over two heat waves per year. They lasted an average of just under three days and temperatures were just under two degrees above normal range.

In the 2020s so far we have enjoyed more than six heat waves per year, lasting an average of four days, with temperatures 2.3 degrees above the normal range. As for when these can happen? Well, the 1960s heat wave season lasted just over 20 days a year. The 2020 heat wave season, spans more than 70 days.