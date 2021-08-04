July rain: Wettest month on record for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a very wet summer and even though it looked like it was going to rain Wednesday, it has stayed dry at least for now.

We’ve had more than enough rain here in western Massachusetts but that’s not the case in the eastern part of the state. July 2021 was the wettest July on record here in western Massachusetts. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, they recorded 12.7 inches of rain. On average, we only get around four inches of rain during the month of July.

“I’ve had enough rain for this time of year,” said Paul Mengel of Longmeadow.

Some more rain is moving our way but the good news is that it looks like this time the heaviest rain will be falling off to our east.

Michelle Pinto of Springfield told 22News, “Less rain in this area the better, I can go out more.”

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, Cape Cod is in the abnormally dry and moderate drought categories so they can still use some rain. Some parts of central Massachusetts could get a lot of rain and they really don’t need it in those areas.