July was mostly rain, what will August look like?

(WWLP) – July was a month full of rain and not too much sunshine.

In 2008, a record was set for the most rainfall that occurred in the month of July, with a total of 11.35 inches. Well this past July, we broke that record, with a whopping total of 12.70 inches of rain. It rained for a total of 21 days in July and there were 10 days with no measurable rainfall, which is impressive.

Maeve Shea of East Longmeadow, “I definitely didn’t enjoy as much rain last month. Like I like the rain, but it was just too much. Definitely thankful for this weather and hope it continues.”

Now we’re two days into the month of August, and it has been a fairly cooler start to the month. Temperatures this month average around 82 degrees and our average amount of rainfall is 4 inches. For the first week, we’ll have temperatures right below average.

Once we head into the second half of the month, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal, and the precipitation outlook looks to be slightly above average, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) offers these very informational outlooks that help us forecast for the long-range.

Now, I think if we’ve learned anything from July, it was to enjoy the dry weather when you can!