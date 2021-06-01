June 1, 2011 Tornado: 10 Years After

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been 10 years since the EF-3 tornado traveled on the ground for more than 38 miles from Westfield to Southbridge. 22News reflects on the damage that day and the inspiring recovery efforts in the decade since.

22news Reporter Nick Aresco talks about the tornado devastation in West Springfield, where two people died when the tornado hit the town’s Merrick neighborhood.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko explains how the tornado changed the landscape in cities and towns along its path.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko explains the damage in Monson, and how it affected the community.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Finch explains how tornadoes form, and how fast their wind speeds can get.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis explain what it was like to forecast the tornado and talk people through the disaster.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli shows the damage to the South End of Springfield caused by the tornado, and the reaction from residents and business.

22News Anchor Taylor Knight shows the damage to the East Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield, and how it changed residents’ lives.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon explains how rare a tornado is in western Massachusetts, and how the 2011 tornado led to new research.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade previews 10 years since the tornado to be commemorated with “Coming Together as a Community with Gratitude” event.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade will be talking about the tornado damage in Brimfield ten years ago and how one person died, and homes and acres of woodlands were damaged.