June 2020 was one of the hottest months on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some pretty hot weather this summer and especially this week.

According to the NOAA, June 2020 was one of the hottest on record.

The global average temperature for June was 1.66 degrees above the 20th century average of 59.9 degrees tying it with June 2015 as the third warmest June on record. Only June of 2016 and June of 2019 was warmer.

Unlike May, the northeastern United States and western Massachusetts experienced above-average temperatures. We had our first heatwave of the summer from June 20th through June 23. We also experienced very dry conditions as well.

Year-to-date the period from January to June has been the second warmest on record. The average global temperature was 1.93 degrees above the 20th century average of 56.3 degrees. January to June of 2016 was the warmest period on record.

It’s looking like July will likely be very warm month globally.