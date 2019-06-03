June and summer 2019 weather outlook for Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The first day of summer starts on June 21, but we aren’t expecting abnormally warm, or cool, temperatures this month.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly outlook for June shows temperatures to average close to normal. For the Springfield area, the typical high temperature for June is 78 degrees.

And finally, we might see a break from the rain. There’s a 33 to 40 percent chance of less-than-normal rainfall, overall. That means a chance for less than the average June rainfall of 3.9 inches.

Some local residents would prefer a warmer month.

“Weather [I hope] we don’t have any rain, I think we’ve had enough of that, some good warm weather would be great. And uh, you know, get ready for summer,” Dan Kelly, an East Longmeadow resident, told 22News.

While the June forecast shows temperatures to finish off overall close to normal, the summer outlook for June, July, and August paints a different picture.

This summer’s temperature outlook favors a hotter-than-normal season. That means a good chance for warmer than the average July high temperatures of 84, and the average high in August of 82. But there are people who prefer it a bit cooler.

“Today is perfect. If it can stay like this for quite some time we’d be very happy. This is a perfect weather day,” Karen Moynihan in Holyoke told 22News.

The three-month seasonal rainfall outlook for summer shows near-typical amounts.

This comes after a slightly cooler-than-normal May.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.