June of 2021 was the 5th warmest on record

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to a lot of rain, we’ve also had some very warm weather this summer.

June 2021 was the 5th warmest June on record across the world. According to NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information the average global surface temperature in June was 1.58 degrees above the 20th century average of 59.9 degrees making it the fifth warmest in the climate record.

Some people 22News talked to have noticed a change in the weather over the years. “I mean it’s hotter in the summer it’s been rainier and rainier over the last number of years, I was picking tomatoes in November last year.” Steve Henderson

Year to date from January through June, the first half of 2021 ranked as the eight warmest on record with a global temperature of 1.42 degrees above the 20th century average of 56.3 degrees. In the United States June 2021 ranked as the warmest June on record.

